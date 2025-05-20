Arvind Kejriwal launches AAP's student wing 'ASAP' to shape future leaders

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the party’s new official student wing — Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) — at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi. The launch comes close on the heels of a political jolt for the party, with 15 of its councillors resigning and announcing the formation of a separate outfit, the Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP).

Calling ASAP a “movement for change that begins on campus", Kejriwal said the initiative aims to inspire students to pursue an alternative form of politics focused on governance, education, and development, steering away from traditional political practices.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Best wishes to all the young friends on the launch of Aam Aadmi Party's student wing ASAP."

“ASAP will not only give a new direction to student politics but will also become a strong platform for Alternative Politics. Through this, we will prepare a young generation that will change the definition of politics and work for the country. The energy of the youth will now be channelised into the politics of change,” he added.

ASAP is expected to build grassroots engagement with students across colleges and higher education institutions through discussions and cultural initiatives. “Discussion groups, cultural groups will be formed in every college. We will make people talk about mainstream and alternative politics. A new generation of student leaders will be developed who work for reforms,” said Kejriwal during his address.

Alternative politics vs mainstream politics

Highlighting issues like power cuts and fee hikes in schools, Kejriwal drew comparisons between the AAP’s governance record and the BJP-led government’s policies. “When the AAP was in power, Delhi got uninterrupted power supply, now Delhi is facing 4-5-hour-long power cuts... Within three months of BJP coming to power they increased school fees, schools deployed bouncers to stop students’ entry into schools. This is part of mainstream politics,” he said.

He also pointed to a wider ideological conflict. “While the world is focused on AI (artificial intelligence), mainstream politicians are pushing your children into religious conflicts — while they send their own kids to elite foreign universities. This is called mainstream politics.… winning elections through misuse of power, manipulating electoral rolls.. is their mainstream politics while winning the hearts and winning the elections is alternative politics.”

ASAP to operate alongside CYSS

The launch of ASAP marks a structural expansion of AAP’s youth engagement. The party already has a youth wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), which has contested elections in universities like Delhi University.

However, the party clarified that ASAP will now function as a separate, dedicated arm focusing on alternative politics, while CYSS will continue its existing activities.

“In over 12 years of its existence, the AAP didn’t have a separate students wing,” said a party functionary, adding that ASAP is envisioned as a platform with a pan-India reach and reform-driven mission.

Party split

The launch of ASAP follows an internal shake-up in the party. Recently, 15 AAP councillors, including senior municipal leader Mukesh Goel, resigned to float the Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP).

Goel, a councillor with 25 years of experience and former Leader of the House in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, had joined AAP in 2021 after leaving the Congress. (With agency inputs)