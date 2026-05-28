Siddaramaiah quits as Karnataka CM, clears path for D K Shivakumar

Congress leader Siddaramaiah, 77, quit as Karnataka chief minister on Thursday, paving the way for state party unit chief and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, 11 years his junior, to succeed him as the party’s high command rang in the change in the southern state to prepare itself for the Assembly polls to be held in May 2028 and the Lok Sabha elections a year later.

Shortly after submitting his resignation at the Lok Bhavan, Siddaramaiah, with Shivakumar by his side, told a press conference in Bengaluru that the party high command had “directed” him two days ago to step down, and he had honoured their wishes. He thanked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for giving him the opportunity to serve the people of Karnataka twice. He, however, ruled out a central role for himself, including a Rajya Sabha seat that the party’s top leadership had offered him, and said he would continue to work in his home state.

A socialist who spent much of his political life in the Janata Parivar parties, Siddaramaiah joined the Congress in 2006 after falling out with Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, and his son H D Kumaraswamy. Siddaramaiah hails from the Kuruba caste, an Other Backward Class (OBC) community traditionally engaged in cattle and goat herding, and the third most significant caste group after Lingayats and Vokkaligas. In the state’s politics, dominated by Lingayats and Vokkaligas, Siddaramaiah galvanised the ‘AHINDA’ communities and emerged in a short time as the Congress’ top leader, with his oratorical and organisational skills contributing significantly to his popularity. AHINDA is a Kannada acronym referring to minorities, backward classes and Dalits.

In 2013, with the support of the majority of the newly elected Congress legislators, Siddaramaiah pipped Kharge and other contenders to the post of Karnataka chief minister. Ten years later, Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga leader, lost out to Siddaramaiah as the majority of Congress legislators supported him for the post. But sources within the Congress have claimed ever since that a “rotational chief minister formula” was agreed upon under which Siddaramaiah was to make way for Shivakumar mid-term. Neither of the two, however, spoke publicly about such a compromise. In a picture that the Chief Minister’s Office shared from the breakfast meeting of the council of ministers, Siddaramaiah is seen hugging an emotional Shivakumar. In another picture, Shivakumar could be seen touching Siddaramaiah’s feet to seek his blessings.

Siddaramaiah is the longest-serving chief minister of Karnataka, having held the post for eight years, from 2013 to 2018 and 2023 to 2026, eclipsing the record of Devaraj Urs. After Siddaramaiah’s resignation on Thursday, his supporters protested in several parts of the state. Karnataka Backward Class Federation leaders said there was no other leader of Siddaramaiah’s stature in the Congress. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also jibed that none of the Congress’ four chief ministers in the country were OBCs. In a social media post, Siddaramaiah said his resignation was only from the post of chief minister and not from public life or his commitment to the people. “Till my last breath, I will continue to fight for social justice and stand against divisive communal forces that go against the spirit of our Constitution,” he said.