Sisodia to meet Kejriwal, likely to discuss names of next Delhi CM

The meeting is slated to be held at the chief minister's official residence in the Civil Lines area

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi ministers Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi during AAP workers' meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 12:13 PM IST
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, a day after the party supremo announced to resign and not sit on the chief minister's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty".

The meeting is slated to be held at the chief minister's official residence in the Civil Lines area. The AAP's Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC) is also likely to meet in the evening at Kejriwal's residence.

The AAP national convener has said that he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest".

A party functionary on Monday said, "Kejriwal and Sisodia will be meeting today. This will be the first meeting after the decision by them. The meeting is also likely to see a discussion over the next chief minister."

Kejriwal, who was released on bail from the Tihar Jail in the excise policy graft case on Friday, has said that he would hold a meeting of the AAP MLAs in a couple of days and one of his party colleagues would take over as the chief minister.

His unexpected announcement kicked up a strong buzz over the names of his wife Sunita and his ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai as his possible replacement.


Topics :Manish SisodiaArvind KejriwalAAP governmentAAP

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

