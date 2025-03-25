Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Disha Salian death: Aaditya Thackeray, celebs, cops named in complaint

Disha Salian death: Aaditya Thackeray, celebs, cops named in complaint

Disha Salian's father has accused Aaditya Thackeray, celebs, and top cops of involvement in her death, filing a fresh complaint with Mumbai police seeking a probe

Disha Salian, Aaditya Thackeray

The lawyer reaffirmed claims that Aaditya Thackeray, his bodyguards, Dino Morea, and Suraj Pancholi assaulted Disha Salian the night she died.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The father of late celebrity manager Disha Salian has filed a complaint with the Mumbai police, alleging that Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and several others were involved in his daughter's death. The complaint also names former Mumbai police Commissioner Parambir Singh, actors Dino Morea and Suraj Pancholi, dismissed cop Sachin Vaze, and actor Rhea Chakraborty, reported India Today.
 
Disha Salian fell to death from a high-rise in Mumbai’s Malad on June 8, 2020. Her death came just a week before her client, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead in his apartment, sparking a nationwide uproar.
 
Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Salian’s father, told reporters on Tuesday, “We have filed a written complaint with the Commissioner of Police, which has been accepted by the Joint Commissioner of Police Crime. The accused include Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Suraj Pancholi and his bodyguard, Parambir Singh, Sachin Vaze, and Rhea Chakraborty.”
 
 
Ojha further alleged that Parambir Singh, then police commissioner, "masterminded" a cover-up to shield Aaditya Thackeray.
 
“He held a press conference and spread falsehoods to protect Thackeray. NCB’s investigation papers confirm Aaditya Thackeray’s involvement in drug dealings, which is also mentioned in our complaint,” he said.

Also Read

Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra's Shinde joke sparks Sena outrage; hotel vandalised, FIR filed

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray demands probe into road concretisation in Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput, SSR

CBI files closure reports in Sushant Singh Rajput case, rules out foulplay

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane addressing a press conference, at BJP office, in Mumbai on Friday.

Disha Salian case: Rane seeks Aaditya's arrest, says Uddhav called twice

Rohit Pawar NCP (SP) MLA

Disha Salian case: NCP-SCP leader alleges govt using SSR's name for polls

 
The lawyer also reiterated earlier allegations that eyewitnesses had seen Aaditya Thackeray, his bodyguards, and actors Dino Morea and Suraj Pancholi sexually assaulting Disha Salian on the night of her death.
 
Disha’s father has now moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a fresh probe into the case. His petition states that on June 8, 2020, his daughter hosted a party attended by Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, and Suraj Pancholi.
 
Aaditya Thackeray has strongly denied the allegations, dismissing them as a politically motivated smear campaign. “These claims are baseless and have been repeated for five years. If the matter is in court, I will respond in court,” Thackeray said.

More From This Section

Nagpur violence

LIVE: More than 114 detained in connection to Nagpur violence so far

Amit Shah, Home Minister

12,957 new cooperative societies registered in past 2 years, says Amit Shah

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

India loses 3% of GDP annually due to road accidents: Nitin Gadkari

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

3 vehicles with 2,000 challans in Delhi: How to check, pay your challan

Christian Michel

Delhi HC asks ED to respond to Christian Michel's plea to modify bail terms

Topics : Aaditya Thackeray Sushant Singh Rajput BS Web Reports Bombay High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon