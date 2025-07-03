Home / Politics / A lover's relationship: Kejriwal alleges secret nexus between Cong and BJP

A lover's relationship: Kejriwal alleges secret nexus between Cong and BJP

During a party membership drive in Gujarat, Kejriwal drew a provocative analogy alleging that the two major national parties are secretly working in tandem

Arvind Kejriwal accused both parties of being complicit in corruption and blamed their alleged collusion for decades of misgovernance. (File Photo: PTI)
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress during a party membership drive in Ahmedabad, alleging that the two major national parties are secretly working in tandem.

Addressing the supporters, Kejriwal drew a provocative analogy, questioning the relationship between the two parties in Gujarat.

He said, "What is the relationship between Congress and the BJP? Is it a brother-sister relationship or a husband-wife relationship? It is a lovers' relationship. They meet secretly due to the fear of society. Society does not accept their marriage."

He accused both parties of being complicit in corruption and blamed their alleged collusion for decades of misgovernance.

He said, "Stay away from them, they are very dangerous. Their rule lasted for 30 years because Congress was in their pocket. 70 per cent of contracts go to this party, 20 per cent of contracts go to that party. Both parties have opened their own companies. These people don't go to jail... Congress works for the BJP. Only Aam Aadmi Party serves the country."

He positioned AAP as the genuine alternative in Indian politics, saying that the only AAP "serves the country."

On Tuesday, while speaking to the media, Kejriwal hailed the party's victory in Gujarat's Visavadar by-election, saying it reflects the mood of Gujarat for a change.

Kejriwal said, "In the Visavadar by-election, the overwhelming majority with which Aam Aadmi Party secured victory and defeated BJP shows the mood of Gujarat, that people are fed up with BJP, they are angry, and want change. Gujarat wants a change," Kejriwal said.

The AAP Chief said that the victory was a response to the people's desire for an alternative to the BJP, which has ruled Gujarat for 30 years.

"BJP ruled here for 30 years because there was no alternative; Congress was sitting in BJP's lap... Now people have found a good, honest, patriotic alternative. They have decided to bring the Aam Aadmi Party to power," Kejriwal claimed.

On June 24, after winning the Visavadar Assembly bye-election by 17,554 votes, AAP leader Gopal Italia credited victory to public support, called it a historic result against the BJP's efforts, and highlighted growing faith in AAP leadership in Gujarat.

The Visavadar seat fell vacant after Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai resigned. Visavadar assembly constituency is part of Junagadh district and a segment of Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency.

The party had fielded Gopal Italia, a former Gujarat party chief, as its candidate for the Visavadar Assembly bypolls. The AAP party workers celebrated the election results in Gujarat, as Gopal Italia defeated BJP's Kirit Patel by 17,554 votes, garnering 75,942 votes in total.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

