A lover's relationship: Kejriwal alleges secret nexus between Cong and BJP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress during a party membership drive in Ahmedabad, alleging that the two major national parties are secretly working in tandem.

Addressing the supporters, Kejriwal drew a provocative analogy, questioning the relationship between the two parties in Gujarat.

He said, "What is the relationship between Congress and the BJP? Is it a brother-sister relationship or a husband-wife relationship? It is a lovers' relationship. They meet secretly due to the fear of society. Society does not accept their marriage."

He accused both parties of being complicit in corruption and blamed their alleged collusion for decades of misgovernance.

He said, "Stay away from them, they are very dangerous. Their rule lasted for 30 years because Congress was in their pocket. 70 per cent of contracts go to this party, 20 per cent of contracts go to that party. Both parties have opened their own companies. These people don't go to jail... Congress works for the BJP. Only Aam Aadmi Party serves the country." He positioned AAP as the genuine alternative in Indian politics, saying that the only AAP "serves the country." On Tuesday, while speaking to the media, Kejriwal hailed the party's victory in Gujarat's Visavadar by-election, saying it reflects the mood of Gujarat for a change.

ALSO READ: Kejriwal to launch 'Gujarat Jodo' campaign during three-day state visit Kejriwal said, "In the Visavadar by-election, the overwhelming majority with which Aam Aadmi Party secured victory and defeated BJP shows the mood of Gujarat, that people are fed up with BJP, they are angry, and want change. Gujarat wants a change," Kejriwal said. The AAP Chief said that the victory was a response to the people's desire for an alternative to the BJP, which has ruled Gujarat for 30 years. "BJP ruled here for 30 years because there was no alternative; Congress was sitting in BJP's lap... Now people have found a good, honest, patriotic alternative. They have decided to bring the Aam Aadmi Party to power," Kejriwal claimed.