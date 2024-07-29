Sitharaman to introduce J&K Appropriation Bill in the Lok Sabha: What is it

As the Parliament’s Budget Session continues on Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha. This bill seeks to authorise the withdrawal of sums from the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25)

The legislative agenda for the day states that Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce the bill and subsequently introduce and move it for consideration. The discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25, presented on July 23, will continue in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, alongside discussions on Jammu and Kashmir's budget for the same period.

What is the Appropriation Bill?

The Consolidated Fund of India comprises all revenues received by the Centre through taxes and non-tax revenues, along with loans raised domestically and from foreign entities.

According to Article 114 of the Constitution, the government can withdraw money from the Consolidated Fund, following Parliament’s approval. The Appropriation Bill details the amount and purpose for such withdrawals.

Following budget discussions and ‘voting on demand’ for grants, the government introduces the bill in the Lok Sabha, which, after passage, sends it to the Rajya Sabha. The Rajya Sabha can recommend amendments, but the Lok Sabha decides whether to accept or reject them.



The Appropriation Bill includes an automatic repeal clause, making it self-repealing once its purpose is fulfilled.

What is the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill?

Following the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019, which ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the governance of the Union Territory came under central control. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, invoked Section 73, suspending the local assembly and enabling the central government to manage its finances. Section 74 authorises the President to approve payments from the Consolidated Fund of Jammu and Kashmir pending parliamentary approval.

The Appropriation Bill will allocate funds for various services and departments, including general administration, finance, law, social welfare, and housing, as outlined in the schedule for the financial year.

Budget 2024 session

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address the Lok Sabha at 2 pm on July 29.

Finance Minister Sitharaman presented her seventh consecutive Budget for FY25 on July 23. Both Houses began discussing the Union Budget 2024 on July 24. The session, consisting of 16 sittings, is expected to conclude on August 12. This budget marks the first presented by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government since its re-election in June.