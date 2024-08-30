Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sitting next to NCP ministers at meetings is nauseating: Sena leader

Sitting next to NCP ministers at meetings is nauseating: Sena leader

Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant has said he is a hardcore Shiv Sainik and never got along with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders

NCP logo
NCP has condemned the remark. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Mumbai
Aug 30 2024 | 12:18 PM IST
Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant has said that he sits next to his NCP peers at cabinet meetings but feels like vomiting after coming out, prompting a sharp reaction from the Ajit Pawar-led party.

Speaking at an event on Thursday, Sawant, who is Maharashtra's health minister, said he is a hardcore Shiv Sainik and never got along with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders.

Even if we sit next to each other in the cabinet, I feel like vomiting after coming out, Sawant said.

The BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP are partners in the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state.

NCP spokesperson and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Amol Mitkari condemned Sawant's remark and asked whether it was the responsibility of only his party to keep the alliance intact.

Sawant has made remarks in the past that have hurt the NCP, he said.

We are quiet only to maintain the coalition dharma, Mitkari said.

It is only the chief minister who can treat his nausea, the NCP leader added.


Aug 30 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

