Soren reaches CM residence in Ranchi; holds meeting of ruling alliance MLAs

All the legislators of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand were asked not to leave the state capital, and to attend the meeting

Press Trust of India Ranchi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Amidst suspense about his whereabouts, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has reached his official residence in Ranchi, a source in the CMO said on Tuesday.

He is currently chairing a meeting of the ruling alliance MLAs at the CM House to discuss the present political situation in the state.

Soren reached his official residence here past midnight, the source said.

In photographs and videos shared by the CMO on X, a large number of MLAs and ministers were seen greeting Soren before taking part in the meeting.

The CM's wife Kalpana Soren was also present in the meeting.

All the legislators of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand were asked not to leave the state capital, and to attend the meeting.

The meeting was called to discuss strategies regarding the current political situation, and the Enforcement Directorate's proposed questioning of the CM on Wednesday, a legislator said.

In an email sent to the ED, Soren has agreed to record his statement on January 31 at 1 pm at his residence.

The federal agency searched the 5/1 Shanti Niketan residence of the JMM leader in south Delhi on Monday, and camped there for almost 13 hours in order to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal in Jharkhand, officials said.

The ED has seized Rs 36 lakh, an SUV and some "incriminating" documents from Soren's Delhi house, they said.

Topics :Hemant SorenRanchiJharkhand Mukti MorchaJharkhandmoney laundering case

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

