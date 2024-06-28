Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Stalemate over two TMC MLAs' oath taking continues for second day

Stalemate over two TMC MLAs' oath taking continues for second day

Baranagar MLA Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Bhagabangola MLA Rayat Hossain Sarkar, who won in bypolls, refused to take oath in the Raj Bhavan

TMC supporters
The MLAs sat on dharna again on Friday. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 2:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two newly-elected Trinamool Congress MLAs sat on a dharna for the second consecutive day on Friday in front of B R Ambedkar's statue in West Bengal Assembly, as a stalemate over their demand to be administered oath in the House against Governor C V Ananda Bose's invite to do so in the Raj Bhavan continued.

Baranagar MLA Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Bhagabangola MLA Rayat Hossain Sarkar, who won in bypolls, refused to take oath in the Raj Bhavan as asked by Governor Bose and sat on a dharna in the assembly complex on Thursday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They sat on dharna again on Friday at noon in front of the statue of Ambedkar in the West Bengal Vidhan Sabha complex, demanding that Bose facilitate the oath-taking ceremony in the assembly, enabling them to perform their duties as legislators.

The governor had invited the two MLAs to take the oath at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. They declined the invitation, claiming that convention dictates that in the case of bypoll winners, the governor assigns the speaker or the deputy speaker to administer the oath.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Centre okays proposals worth Rs 860 cr for Bengal under Swachh Bharat

West Bengal sets target of bank loans worth Rs 1.53 trn for MSMEs in FY25

Reliance Jio buys spectrum worth Rs 973.63 crore in Bihar, West Bengal

What is the 1996 Ganga Water Treaty that has sparked Mamata-Centre row?

Centre refutes Mamata Banerjee's claim on Ganga Water Treaty review

Topics :West BengalTMCBJP

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story