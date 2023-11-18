Home / Politics / Stalin moves Assembly resolution to reconsider bills returned by TN Guv

Stalin moves Assembly resolution to reconsider bills returned by TN Guv

Stalin, moving the resolution, said without giving any reasons, Ravi had returned the Bills, mentioning "I withhold Assent" to them

Press Trust of India Chennai
M K Stalin (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday moved a resolution in the state Assembly to take up for reconsideration, 10 bills passed earlier by the House and returned by State Governor R N Ravi.

Stalin, moving the resolution, said without giving any reasons, Ravi had returned the Bills, mentioning "I withhold Assent" to them.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

While 2 bills each were adopted by the House in 2020 and 2023, six others were passed last year.

He said the House takes note that under the proviso to Article 200 of the Constitution of India, if the above said Bills are passed again and presented to the Governor for assent, he "shall not withhold assent therefrom."

"This House resolves that under rule 143 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly rules the following Bills may be reconsidered by this Assembly," the resolution moved by Stalin said.

The CM also made a stinging attack on Ravi, alleging the Governor was keen to block the government's initiatives.

"He returned the Bills due to his personal whims and fancies...it is undemocratic and anti-people to not giving assent" to them, the CM said.

He alleged that non-BJP ruled states were being targeted through Governors, apparently by the Centre.

Also Read

Stalin takes veiled swipe at BJP, accuses it of wearing 'fake Tamil mask'

TN CM Stalin to start podcast 'Speaking For India' to support 'INDIA' bloc

Shah has come as LS polls are near, not to launch govt schemes: CM Stalin

Nitish Kumar to inaugurate 'Kalaignar Kottam' in TN's Tiruvarur: Stalin

No worry even if opposition to BJP means risk to DMK regime in TN: Stalin

BJP will expose K'taka govt after R Ashoka appointed as LoP: MLA Shetty

Ensure BJP doesn't get single seat in Delhi in LS polls: Kejriwal tells AAP

Congress chief dares PM Modi to bring out ordinance on SC categorisation

Bhujbal says Maratha quota should not be at OBCs' expense, targets Jarange

AAP chief Kejriwal to visit Hoshiarpur for 'Vikas Kranti' rally on Nov 18

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :M K StalinTamil NaduPolitics

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story