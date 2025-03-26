Sule, Rohit Pawar called man held for extortion bid on minister: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has alleged key leaders of the opposition Nationalist Congress Party (SP) were involved in a "conspiracy" against his cabinet colleague Jaykumar Gore in a case involving a woman.

Replying to a motion initiated by the opposition in the state assembly on Tuesday, Fadnavis said there was proof of communication between NCP (SP) leaders Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar, and one of the accused in the case where three persons, including the woman, have been arrested for trying to extort money from Gore.

The CM, who holds the home portfolio, said the entire episode will be probed.

BJP MLA Gore, who represents the Man constituency in western Maharashtra's Satara district, is the minister for rural development and panchayati raj.

Last week, the BJP minister claimed the woman, who had accused him of harassment, tried to extort money from him to settle the matter.

According to police, the woman had demanded Rs 3 crore from Gore to end "everything".

"She had demanded Rs 3 crore to end the case related to her allegations against Jaykumar Gore. She was caught while accepting Rs 1 crore of the total amount," a police official said last week.

The local crime branch later arrested the woman from Satara.

The opposition has been demanding Gore's resignation over allegations of harassing the woman and sending her objectionable photos, while the minister has dismissed the charges asserting he was acquitted by a court in the case long ago.

Gore earlier said a case under section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him in 2017, but the trial court acquitted him in 2019.

Speaking in the assembly on Tuesday, Fadnavis also pointed to Gore's acquittal more than five years ago.

The CM said three persons have been arrested in the matter (related to attempted extortion) so far -- the woman, a reporter, Tushar Kharat, and a person named Anil Subedhar.

"All the three conspired (against Gore) and there is evidence against them. WhatsApp (messages) and calls were exchanged between them. Unfortunately, NCP (SP) people were involved and I say this with proof," he told the House.

Fadnavis said one Prabhakarao Deshmukh spoke to all the three accused more than 100 times. Videos (of alleged conspiracy against Gore) were sent to him.

"....Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar made calls to Tushar Kharat and videos which were made against Gore were sent to these people. This will be probed," he said.

Sule is the Lok Sabha member from Baramati in Pune district, while Pawar is the MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar district in western Maharashtra.

Reacting to the allegations, Pawar, speaking during another debate in the assembly, said the issue came to him and Sule.

"We were told the woman and the journalist must get justice. We may have made a call or two. We certainly did not make 100-200 phone calls," Pawar clarified.

Fadnavis emphasised the opposition and ruling parties are political opponents and not enemies.

Earlier this month, Gore moved privilege motions against Kharat, Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut in the assembly, accusing them of maligning his image in connection with the 2017 case in which he was acquitted.

Fadnavis remarked that the privilege committee has become "toothless".

"It is the same set of people who insult the House, speak against it. They act in a way to pressure ministers so that they do not work in a free and fair manner," the CM claimed.

Referring to controversial remarks made by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, Fadnavis said there was a discussion in the assembly about the comments belittling Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Then, again a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader read out the same modified lyrics (used by Kamra) to needle the House, the CM maintained.

"This means 288 members of the House have no value. The 9 am alarm (an apparent reference to Raut) speaks anything about the House. Privileges have been given to work in the House. Strict action should be taken against those who demean the House," the chief minister said.