INDIA bloc to decide on Prashant Kishore's inclusion: AICC's Allavaru

Krishna Allavaru, the in-charge of AICC Bihar, responded to questions about political strategist Prashant Kishore's prospective participation in the INDIA coalition.

"As you are saying that he is standing against the BJP, the decision regarding him will be discussed and taken by the INDIA alliance parties," Allavaru stated.

The statement comes amid Kishore's criticism of the Bihar CM and the BJP.

On Sunday, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor called for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to resign, stating that the Janata Dal (United) chief's ability to govern has been compromised due to both physical exhaustion and mental unfitness.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Kishor said, "The first person to comment on Nitish Kumar's health was his ally, Sushil Kumar Modi... Since then, many Bihar Ministers have commented on his health. I never commented on it till January. But during the BPSC protests, I learned that Nitish Kumar's mental condition has deteriorated so much that he has no clue what's going on in the state."

He added, "Nitish Kumar is physically tired and mentally unfit. If you want evidence for this, just ask him to name the Ministers in his Council. Nitish Kumar should resign."

Kishor emphasized the severity of Kumar's mental state and suggested that he should step down from his position as Chief Minister.

Kishor also said, "The BJP deserves equal blame because the Prime Minister or Home Minister may be aware that Nitish Kumar is mentally unfit."

Meanwhile, a poster targeting the Janata Dal-United supremo was seen outside the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna.

The poster read, "The non-serious Chief Minister, Jan Jan Man Adhinayak Jay Hai, Nahi Kursi Kursi Kursi Kursi Jay Hai."

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav also mocked and alleged that the Bihar CM was "not mentally or physically stable" and called his condition a matter of great concern for the State.