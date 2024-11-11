'Super year for elections' turns tumultuous for those currently in power

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) dubbed 2024 as a “super year for elections,” with an estimated 3.7 billion electors across 72 nations slated to elect heads of state, heads of government, or local representatives by year’s end. Many political analysts described this as a “global election super-cycle”, spotlighting a historic convergence of elections in Nato member states like the US, France, Finland, Hungary, and the UK, nearly the entire Indian subcontinent, and numerous African nations.

Data from the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), a Stockholm-based intergovernmental organisation, indicated that 62 countries have completed their elections this year (as of November 10), with Mauritius conducting its parliamentary polls most recently on Sunday. Voter turnout for these global elections has averaged 61 per cent, with approximately 1.59 billion ballots cast, including in the European parliamentary vote.

Weak mandates for incumbents Election results in democracies, where non-authoritarian leaders were in power, displayed an unfavourable trend towards incumbents. In several countries, including Indonesia, Sri Lanka, the US, and the UK, elections ushered in new leadership, while others like India, the European Union, France, Japan, and South Africa saw incumbents return but with reduced mandates. Mexico stands as an outlier, where the incumbent party improved its standing. In Bangladesh, the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, won the January elections but faced a turbulent exit following violent protests in August. Meanwhile, Mozambique has grappled with violent unrest, with 30 casualties reported amid election protests, according to Human Rights Watch. Authoritarian governments, however, held ground, as seen in Algeria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Russia, and Chad, where leaders returned with commanding majorities.

African electoral shifts Botswana’s October 30 general elections marked a watershed, ending 58 years of single-party dominance by the Botswana Democratic Party, which lost to the Center-Left opposition. In South Africa, the ruling African National Congress experienced a sharp decline in support, losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since Apartheid’s end in 1994. Remarkable moments in the Americas In Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum became the nation’s first female president, succeeding Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the Left-leaning Morena Party. The US election saw the Democrats lose both the presidency, with Republican Donald Trump defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, and control of the Senate.