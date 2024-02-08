T'gana was a rich state, previous govt made it debt-ridden: Governor

The people of Telangana gave a rich state to the previous government but it handed over a debt-ridden state to the present regime, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Thursday.

The governor, who addressed the joint session of the legislature on the opening day of budget session, said the government is committed to restoring financial discipline and transparency.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The White Paper on Finance released during the last session of the assembly has "laid bare the incompetent and reckless manner" in which the previous government had managed public finance, she said.

"The people of Telangana had handed over a rich state to the previous government and after ten years, they have handed over a debt-ridden state to us," she said.

The immediate challenge is to improve the state's financial situation without burdening the people.

The budget gives the government an opportunity to start the path of restoration, responsibility and accountability in the management of public finance, she said.

In the recent assembly polls, people yearned for freedom, democracy and a governance that reflected their aspirations, she said.

The Congress government expresses gratitude to all parties, leaders who played a pivotal role in the creation of Telangana and it acknowledges the efforts of the then UPA government and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the creation of the state."This government conveys that it is indebted to Sonia Gandhi for her instrumental role in this historic process," she said.

The governor announced that the state government would implement two more poll promises - supply of LPG cylinders to the poor for Rs 500 and 200 units free electricity soon.