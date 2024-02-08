PM Modi lauds ex-PM Manmohan Singh in RS farewell speech for retiring MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while bidding farewell to the retiring members in Rajya Sabha on Thursday lauded the "immense contribution" of his predecessor Manmohan Singh.

"I wish to remember Dr Manmohan Singh today, his contribution in the House, with his invaluable thoughts, both as a leader and in the opposition has been immense. For such a long time, the way he has guided this House and country, Dr Manmohan Singh will always be remembered for it," PM Modi said during his speech in the upper house.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In his speech in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi praised former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's commitment to his duties as a parliamentarian. "It doesn't matter who he was supporting, I believe that he was supporting our democracy," PM Modi said.

In August 2023, Manmohan Singh had arrived in Rajya Sabha on a wheelchair to cast his vote on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Recalling the incident, PM Modi in his speech today said, "Dr Manmohan Singh ji came to the parliament in a wheelchair. How conscious he is of his responsibilities, not only this, I was watching, whenever committee elections were held, he came to vote, the question is not to whom he came to give strength, I believe, to give strength to democracy."

Retiring Rajya Sabha members will attend a farewell function this evening at Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's residence in the national capital.

The parliament will continue the discussion on the Union Interim Budget 2024-25 today, and the Interim Budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ongoing Budget Sessions of Parliament has been extended a day to February 10 to bring in a white paper on the state of the economy before and after 2014, when the BJP came to power after defeating the Congress-led UPA.

During his reply in both Houses of Parliament to the motion of thanks on President's address, PM Modi slammed the UPA government's alleged mishandling of the economy and its corruption and policy paralysis.

As per the List of Business in the Upper House for the day, Union Minister Bupender Yadav will move a motion today for election to the Central Advisory Committee.