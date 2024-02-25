Home / India News / INLD Haryana president Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh

INLD Haryana president Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh

Rathee, a former MLA, was travelling in an SUV when the assailants, who were in a car, attacked him in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town

Press Trust of India Chandigarh

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 7:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Unidentified assailants shot dead the Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee in Jhajjar district on Sunday, according to a senior party leader.

Rathee, a former MLA, was travelling in an SUV when the assailants, who were in a car, attacked him in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

INLD leader Abhay Chautala told PTI that Rathee was shot dead in Jhajjar district.

He accused the government of failing to provide Rathee with security despite their being threat to his life, and demanded the resignation of the chief minister and the home minister.

Police said the investigation in the matter was underway.

Also Read

IND vs ENG: Who is Dhruv Jurel, wicket-keeper picked ahead of Ishan Kishan?

JJP to hold meeting of national, state executives in Haryana's Hisar today

Jurel in the Crown: Journey of Kargil war veteran's son Dhruv | Rajkot Test

Rahul Gandhi visits 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar, meets wrestlers

Haryana to appeal SC on quashing of 75% local quota Law: DyCM Chautala

It makes sense for IOC to give 2036 Olympics to India, says Anurag Thakur

3 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

SC to hear Kejriwal's plea against Delhi HC order in defamation case on Mon

BJP govt cheating people of Rajasthan over ERCP, says Ashok Gehlot

PM Modi inaugurates five Aiims across multiple cities, including Rajkot

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :INLDHaryanaAbhay ChautalaPoliticsHaryana Government

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story