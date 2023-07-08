Home / Politics / Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi arrives in New Delhi, to meet officials

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi arrives in New Delhi, to meet officials

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi arrived in the national capital on Friday late night.

RN Ravi

Jul 08 2023
According to Raj Bhavan sources, Tamil Nadu Governor is likely to meet officials in the Capital.

The visit to Delhi comes on the heels of his continuing war of words with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the order sacking jailed DMK minister Senthil Balaji from the state cabinet.

The dismissal order, however, was later put on hold at the behest of the governor.

Balaji was dismissed by Governor Ravi from the council of minister following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam.

Earlier, on Thursday Tamil Nadu Law Minister Thiru S Regupathy engaged in a war of words with the Tamil Nadu Governor alleging that the latter was shielding the Opposition leaders from corruption charges.

Tamil Nadu Law Minister wrote to Governor Ravi seeking prosecution of former AIADMK ministers while alleging that the latter was shielding the Opposition leaders from corruption charges.

While not naming the BJP, the minister said the governor was busy appeasing a certain political party as opposed to fulfilling his constitutional mandate.

"Even after receiving documents from Government but saying not received shows Governor RN Ravi besides doing political constitutional works is only doing Party Political works. This also raises the question of whether Raj Bhavan is not under the Governor's control. Raj Bhavan Press release is baseless without proof and once again we request to give the nod to sanction prosecution against former AIADMK ministers on corruption charges," the letter read.

Earlier, on July 5, Regupathy urged Governor Ravi to accord early sanction to prosecute former ministers C Vijaya Baskar, BV Ramana, KC Veeramani and MR Vijayabhaskar on various corruption charges.

Regupathy, in his letter, said that files on the former ministers and a few Bills were also pending his ascent at Raj Bhavan for many months.

