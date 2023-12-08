Home / Politics / Telangana CM Revanth Reddy responds to PM Modi, seeks support of Centre

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy responds to PM Modi, seeks support of Centre

Extending his wishes to Reddy, who was sworn in as the Telangana CM on Thursday, PM Modi assured him of all possible support in advancing the development and well-being of Telangana

Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy (Photo: PTI)
ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 06:59 AM IST
Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to his social media handle to congratulate Congress leader Revanth Reddy on taking over as the next chief minister of Telangana, the latter on Thursday thanked him saying that he was hopeful that the BJP-led Centre would extend the necessary support and cooperation to his government.

Extending his wishes to Reddy, who was sworn in as the Telangana CM on Thursday, PM Modi assured him of all possible support in advancing the development and well-being of Telangana.

"Congratulations to Revanth Reddy Garu on taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens. @revanth_anumula," PM Modi posted from his official handle handle on X.

In response to Prime Minister Modi's message, CM Reddy expressed his gratitude in a post saying, "Thank you @narendramodi ji and looking forward for cooperation for the development of Telangana state."

Reddy took oath as the first Congress CM of the country's youngest state, on Thursday, with Congress heavyweights Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, in attendance.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to him at the sprawling Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad.

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu also took the oath as the Deputy CM of the state that was formed in 2014.

In a significant move soon after assuming office, CM Reddy's office announced on Thursday the government's decision to establish Akkampeta as a revenue village.

The government released a preliminary statement through GO No. 405 on Thursday, formalising the decision to elevate Akkampeta from its current status as part of Peddapur village in Atmakuru Mandal of Warangal district.

The decision to make Akkampeta a revenue village is seen as a tribute to Professor Jayashankar, a prominent figure in the state's history, and is expected to bring about positive socio-economic developments in the region.

The chief minister also reaffirmed his commitment to the development of rural areas and emphasised the importance of preserving and celebrating the cultural heritage associated with Professor Jayashankar's native village.

The government also issued an order pertaining to the beautification and development of Smriti Vanam at the Martyrs Stupa in Indrawelli Village-B, Indrawelli Mandal, in Adilabad district.

CM Reddy directed Adilabad Collector Rahul Raj PS to take immediate steps for the allotment of one acre of land for this purpose.

He emphasised the need to preserve and honour the memories of those who laid down their lives for the nation.

Narendra ModiTelanganaTelangana AssemblyCongressBJP

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 06:59 AM IST

