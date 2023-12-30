Home / Politics / Rajasthan cabinet: 22 MLAs sworn in as ministers in Bhajanlal Sharma govt

Rajasthan cabinet: 22 MLAs sworn in as ministers in Bhajanlal Sharma govt

The MLAs inducted into the Rajasthan cabinet are Kirodi Lal Meena, Madan Dilawar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Babulal Kharadi, Jogaram Patel among others

Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to the MLAs during the ceremony. (Photo:X/@bhajanlalsharma)
Press Trust of India Jaipur

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Twenty-two BJP MLAs were sworn in as ministers of the Rajasthan government during a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan here on Saturday.

Of these, 12 were sworn in as cabinet ministers, five as ministers of state (independent charge) and five as ministers of state.

Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to the MLAs during the ceremony.

The MLAs inducted into the Rajasthan cabinet are Kirodi Lal Meena, Madan Dilawar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Babulal Kharadi, Jogaram Patel, Suresh Singh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Joraram Kumawat, Hemant Meena, Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary and Sumit Godara.

Sanjay Sharma, Gautam Kumar, Jhabar Singh Kharra, Surendra Pal Singh and Heeralal Nagar took oath as ministers of state (independent charge).

Topics :rajasthanBharatiya Janata PartyBhajanlal Sharma

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

