Home / Politics / Lok Sabha passes bill for ST quota in Goa assembly amid opposition uproar

Lok Sabha passes bill for ST quota in Goa assembly amid opposition uproar

After the passage of the bill, Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day as protests by Opposition MPs continued unabated

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha
According to the bill, the population of the Scheduled Tribes has increased considerably in Goa as per the 2011 census vis-a-vis the 2001 census figures. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 12:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to provide reservation to Scheduled Tribes in the Goa assembly, even as opposition protests demanding a discussion on the revision of Bihar electoral rolls continued unabated.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025' for consideration and passage amid din in the House. The legislation was passed by a voice vote.

Meghwal said over the previous sessions, some amount of discussion on the draft law has already taken place. After his opening remarks outlining the features of the bill, it was passed without further discussion.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday that the government will be compelled to push for Parliament's approval for its legislative agenda if the Opposition continues to obstruct its smooth functioning with protests.

Incidentally, the bill was introduced in the Lower House on this day in 2024 and has been pending since then.

This is the first bill to be passed by the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Monsoon session, which has seen disruptions by the Opposition on various issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

After the passage of the bill, Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day as protests by Opposition MPs continued unabated.

According to the bill, the population of the Scheduled Tribes has increased considerably in Goa as per the 2011 census vis-a-vis the 2001 census figures.

It noted that a "peculiar situation" has arisen in the state, wherein the population of the STs vis-a-vis the population of the SCs is considerably higher -- according to the Primary Census Abstract, 2011 for Goa.

The total population was 14,58,545; the population of SCs was 25,449, and the population of STs was 1,49,275.

"But no seats are reserved for the STs and they are unable to avail the constitutional benefit of reservation..."  As of now, no seat in the 40-member Goa assembly is reserved for the ST community, while one seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amit Shah now longest-serving HM; PM Modi says it is just the start

CM Omar urges party leaders to back J&K statehood bill in Parliament

Abhishek Banerjee warns TMC workers over performance, flags NRC, SIR risks

Expelled from RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav launches five-party coalition in Bihar

'Judges can't decide who's a true Indian': Priyanka after SC slams Rahul

Topics :Lok Sabhasc st quotaGoa Assembly

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 12:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story