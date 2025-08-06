Lok Sabha passes bill for ST quota in Goa assembly amid opposition uproar

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to provide reservation to Scheduled Tribes in the Goa assembly, even as opposition protests demanding a discussion on the revision of Bihar electoral rolls continued unabated.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025' for consideration and passage amid din in the House. The legislation was passed by a voice vote.

Meghwal said over the previous sessions, some amount of discussion on the draft law has already taken place. After his opening remarks outlining the features of the bill, it was passed without further discussion.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday that the government will be compelled to push for Parliament's approval for its legislative agenda if the Opposition continues to obstruct its smooth functioning with protests. Incidentally, the bill was introduced in the Lower House on this day in 2024 and has been pending since then. This is the first bill to be passed by the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Monsoon session, which has seen disruptions by the Opposition on various issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. After the passage of the bill, Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day as protests by Opposition MPs continued unabated.