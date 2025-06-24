TN CM slams centre for favouring sanskrit over classical languages

A political row has erupted after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin alleged biased allocation of central funds favouring Sanskrit over other Indian classical languages, including Tamil.
Citing a media report and voicing strong criticism on social media platform X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Sanskrit gets the crores; Tamil and other South Indian languages get nothing but crocodile tears."
In contrast, a total of only Rs 147.56 crore was spent on all five other classical Indian languages combined--Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia--over the same period, claimed the report.
MH Jawahirullah, the president of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), alleged that the funding disparity revealed a discriminatory and biased approach by the BJP-led Union Government and called for urgent corrective measures.
He said, "This amount is 17 times higher than the total funding of ₹147.56 crore allocated for all five other classical languages combined, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia, according to data obtained through an RTI query, as reported by an English daily. On average, Sanskrit has received ₹230.24 crore per year, whereas the other five classical languages have received only ₹13.41 crore per year on average, revealing the Union BJP government's discriminatory and biased approach."
He urged the Centre to provide equitable funding and fair recognition for Tamil and other classical languages.
"Recently, Union Home Minister Mr. Amit Shah stated in Madurai that Tamil is the "best language in India". But these statistics expose that such remarks are mere lip service without substance. I urge the Union Government to immediately provide due recognition, equitable funding, and developmental programs for Tamil and all other classical languages," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
