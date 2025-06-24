TN CM slams centre for favouring sanskrit over classical languages

A political row has erupted after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin alleged biased allocation of central funds favouring Sanskrit over other Indian classical languages, including Tamil.

Citing a media report and voicing strong criticism on social media platform X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Sanskrit gets the crores; Tamil and other South Indian languages get nothing but crocodile tears."

The criticism follows a media report that quoted the reply to an RTI query, which said that the Union Government allocated Rs 2,532.59 crore between 2014-15 and 2024-25 for the promotion of Sanskrit.

In contrast, a total of only Rs 147.56 crore was spent on all five other classical Indian languages combined--Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia--over the same period, claimed the report.

MH Jawahirullah, the president of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), alleged that the funding disparity revealed a discriminatory and biased approach by the BJP-led Union Government and called for urgent corrective measures. ALSO READ: Decision on 3-language formula only after talks with stakeholders: Fadnavis He said, "This amount is 17 times higher than the total funding of ₹147.56 crore allocated for all five other classical languages combined, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia, according to data obtained through an RTI query, as reported by an English daily. On average, Sanskrit has received ₹230.24 crore per year, whereas the other five classical languages have received only ₹13.41 crore per year on average, revealing the Union BJP government's discriminatory and biased approach."