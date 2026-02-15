Tracking the shift: Urban local govts see a 230% rise in grant allocations

Janaagraha had studied SFC reports of 20 states, and ATRs on SFC recommendations for 18 states — both for at least one SFC term. It found that delays in setting up SFCs are the starting point of their disempowerment. Only 13 out of 20 states had constituted their first SFCs as prescribed — within a year of the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendment Acts coming into force on June 1, 1993 . As of now, only seven states have constituted all seven SFCs.