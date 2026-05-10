Triangular contest continues in Kerala as BJP eyes next Assembly polls

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said on Sunday that party workers were bound to accept the high command's decision. He added that the decision on the CM would likely be made by Monday.

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected on Sunday as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly, paving way for his second stint as the CM. The NDA, which won 102 of the total 126 seats, secured a two-thirds majority in the Assembly polls. The BJP bagged 82 seats, and its allies Asom Gana Parishad and Bodo People’s Front won 10 each. Sarma and his council of ministers will take the oath on May 12 at the Khanapara Veterinary College in Guwahati. Sarma, who became CM after the 2021 Assembly polls, will be the only non-Congress CM to assume office for two successive terms in Assam.