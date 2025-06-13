Home / Politics / Two NDA candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Assam

Two NDA candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Assam

"BJP's Kanad Purkayastha and Asom Gana Parishad's Birendra Prasad Baishya have been declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha as there is no opposition candidate," an official said

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha
Elections to two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam were necessitated with the terms of Baishya and BJP's Ranjan Das ending on Jun 14. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 1:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two NDA candidates - BJP's Kanad Purkayastha and Asom Gana Parishad's Birendra Prasad Baishya, have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Assam, an official said on Friday.

The opposition parties did not field any candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections, he said.

The last date for filing of nomination was Thursday.    ALSO READ: Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 passed in Rajya Sabha: What's next for it? 

"BJP's Kanad Purkayastha and Asom Gana Parishad's Birendra Prasad Baishya have been declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha as there is no opposition candidate," the official said.

The elections to the two Rajya Sabha seats were scheduled for June 19.

Purkayastha will make his debut as a parliamentarian after winning the Rajya Sabha seat.

He is the son of veteran BJP leader and former union minister Kabindra Purkayastha and hails from Silchar. 

Kanad Purkayastha is now the BJP's state unit secretary.

Baishya, the veteran AGP leader and former union minister, will be a member of the Upper House of Parliament for the third time and has also served a term in the Lok Sabha.

Elections to two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam were necessitated with the terms of Baishya and BJP's Ranjan Das ending on Jun 14.

Assam has seven seats in the Rajya Sabha, with four held by the BJP, and one each by its allies AGP and UPPL.

One seat is represented by an independent MP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Police prevents BJP leaders from visiting violence-hit Bengal's Maheshtala

Cash row: Congress seeks SC report on allegations against Justice Varma

India suffered 3 setbacks from US: Cong blames govt's foreign policy

11 years of Modi govt: Infra revolution boosting 'ease of living', says PM

Congress expels Digvijaya Singh's brother for 'anti-party activities'

Topics :Rajya SabhaAsom Gana ParishadMember of ParliamentRajya Sabha electionsBJP MLAsBJP

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story