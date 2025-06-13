Two NDA candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Assam

Two NDA candidates - BJP's Kanad Purkayastha and Asom Gana Parishad's Birendra Prasad Baishya, have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Assam, an official said on Friday.
The opposition parties did not field any candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections, he said.
The last date for filing of nomination was Thursday. ALSO READ: Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 passed in Rajya Sabha: What's next for it?
"BJP's Kanad Purkayastha and Asom Gana Parishad's Birendra Prasad Baishya have been declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha as there is no opposition candidate," the official said.
The elections to the two Rajya Sabha seats were scheduled for June 19.
Purkayastha will make his debut as a parliamentarian after winning the Rajya Sabha seat.
He is the son of veteran BJP leader and former union minister Kabindra Purkayastha and hails from Silchar.
Kanad Purkayastha is now the BJP's state unit secretary.
Baishya, the veteran AGP leader and former union minister, will be a member of the Upper House of Parliament for the third time and has also served a term in the Lok Sabha.
Elections to two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam were necessitated with the terms of Baishya and BJP's Ranjan Das ending on Jun 14.
Assam has seven seats in the Rajya Sabha, with four held by the BJP, and one each by its allies AGP and UPPL.
One seat is represented by an independent MP.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app