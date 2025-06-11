Home / Politics / Congress expels Digvijaya Singh's brother for 'anti-party activities'

Congress expels Digvijaya Singh's brother for 'anti-party activities'

The Congress has expelled Laxman Singh from the party's primary membership for six years, allegedly over his repeated criticism of Rahul Gandhi and party leadership

Laxman Singh
Laxman Singh (Photo/Facebook)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 2:19 PM IST
The Congress on Wednesday expelled Laxman Singh, brother of Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, from the party's primary membership for six years. The action comes allegedly in response to Laxman Singh’s repeated remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 
In a press statement, the party announced his expulsion “with immediate effect”, citing “anti-party activities".
 
The party said, "Hon'ble Congress President has expelled Shri Laxman Singh, former MLA, Madhya Pradesh, from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for a period of six years, with immediate effect, due to his anti-party activities."
 
The All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) disciplinary committee recommended Singh’s expulsion. According to the party, the decision stemmed from his “repeated public statements against the leadership” that, the statement said, had tarnished the party’s image.
 
Last month, Singh was served a show cause notice after he allegedly questioned the party’s tolerance for the perceived “immaturity” of both Rahul Gandhi and his brother-in-law Robert Vadra. Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April, Singh sparked further controversy within the party by saying, “Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra are immature.”
 
He added, “The country is suffering the consequences of their immaturity,” while paying homage to those killed in the attack on April 22.  ALSO READ: 'Daisy the cat drove everyone crazy': HC slams 'frivolous' kidnap case 

Who is Laxman Singh?

 
Laxman Singh is the younger brother of Digvijaya Singh, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. A seasoned politician, he has been a Member of Parliament (MP) for five terms and served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for three terms.
 
He began his political career in 1987 from the Raghogarh municipality, later representing the Raghogarh Assembly seat twice and winning the Rajgarh parliamentary seat five times — four times with the Congress and once with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
 
Singh joined the BJP and served as an MP in the 14th Lok Sabha (2004-2009) from Rajgarh. He lost the 15th Lok Sabha election when the Congress defeated the BJP in Rajgarh and returned to the Congress in January 2013.
 

Previous expulsion from BJP

 
In July 2010, Singh was expelled from the BJP’s primary membership after publicly condemning BJP leader Nitin Gadkari over remarks made against the Congress and Afzal Guru.

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressDigvijaya SinghRobert VadraAICC

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

