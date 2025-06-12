Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kamal Haasan, five others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan, five others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu

They received election certificates from the Returning Officer Subramani at the Chennai Secretariat

Centre for People's Justice MNM President Kamal Haasan (Photo: PTI)

Kamal Haasan's election to the Upper House marks a significant milestone in his political journey, as he assumes a national legislative role for the first time. (Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kamal Haasan, president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), and five others were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

They received election certificates from the Returning Officer Subramani at the Chennai Secretariat.

The five others elected are DMK's Poet Salma (A Rokkaiah Malik), SR Sivalingam, P Wilson (who enters his second term), and AIADMK's IS Inbadurai and Dhanapal.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other MPs were present during the certificate distribution ceremony.

Kamal Haasan's election to the Upper House marks a significant milestone in his political journey, as he assumes a national legislative role for the first time.

 

Also Read

PremiumKamal Haasan, film industry, Politics

Kamal Haasan's dual role: DMK views one RS seat as small price to pay

Kamal Haasan

'Thank you for your support': Kamal Haasan to TN people amid language row

Kamal Hassan

Language row: Kamal Haasan refuses apology, holds film's release in K'taka

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan moves Karnataka HC over 'Thug Life' release amid language row

Kamal Haasan

Kannada remark row: 'Will ban Kamal Haasan film if he doesn't apologise'

He was nominated with the support of the ruling DMK-led alliance, which had promised him a Rajya Sabha seat in return for MNM's support during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kamal Haasan filed his nomination on June 6 at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, and DMK allies, including VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, MDMK's Vaiko, and Tamil Nadu Congress chief Selvaperunthagai.

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, a candidate requires a minimum of 34 votes to win a Rajya Sabha seat. With 158 MLAs from the DMK-led INDIA bloc (DMK-133, Congress-17, VCK-4, CPI-2, CPM-2), the alliance was comfortably positioned to secure four seats.

The DMK had earlier announced Salma, P Wilson, and S R Sivalingam as its Rajya Sabha candidates.

MNM had not contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and had instead extended full support to the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. In the 2021 Assembly elections, MNM had secured 2.62 per cent of the vote share.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad on Friday

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Rain clouds likely to break heat's hold on Delhi and beyond by June 25

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

'Nightmare in broad daylight': Tales of loss, escapes from doomed flight

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Ahmedabad crash Highlights: Flight operations resume at Ahmedabad airport

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash

Air India flight to London crashes; over 200 dead, at least one survives

Topics : Kamal Haasan Rajya Sabha Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAP SSC Supplementary ResultGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsUS-Pakistan RelationsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon