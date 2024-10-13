Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Two suspects in Baba Siddique murder belong to same village in Bahraich

Two suspects in Baba Siddique murder belong to same village in Bahraich

Though they have no criminal history in Bahraich, still, as a precaution, "the police is trying to gather information about both of them, Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla told mediapersons

Baba Siddiqui
"They belong to normal families and both were in touch with their families. A police team visited their homes to find out whether they have any information about this incident or not," she added
Press Trust of India Bahraich (UP)
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two youths involved in the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique are from the same village in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. Both of them were from regular families and had no criminal history, police said on Sunday.

Baba Siddique (66), a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three assailants in Mumbai on Saturday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Two of the accused, Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shiv Kumar alias Shiva Gautam, are residents of Gandara village in Bahraich.

Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla said both of them were working at a scrap shop in Pune, Maharashtra. They have no criminal history in Bahraich, he said.

Kaiserganj Circle Officer (CO) Anil Kumar Singh said, "Shiv Kumar had gone to Maharashtra a few years ago to work as a labourer and had invited Dharmaraj to join him."

Shiva's mother, Suman, expressed shock and disbelief at the allegations. While speaking to the media, she described her son as a hardworking and peaceful person. She said that he had gone to Pune to work at a scrap shop and had last visited the village during Holi.

"Policemen and media people have been coming and going since morning asking about Shiva. The police have questioned us too," she added.

More From This Section

Congress selling hatred in 'shop of love': Naqvi slams Kharge's remarks

Some leads found in Baba Siddique murder case, says Devendra Fadnavis

Cong on SP's bypoll snub: Ticket discussions ongoing, possibilities ahead

Complete disconnect between Bhagwat's remarks and govt's conduct: Sibal

Karnataka BJP MPs betrayed people of the state, says CM Siddaramaiah

Dharmaraj's mother Kusum said that he went to Pune to work as a scrap dealer. "When the police came to our house in the morning, we came to know that my son is involved in some case."

Though they have no criminal history in Bahraich, still, as a precaution, "the police is trying to gather information about both of them, Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla told mediapersons.

"They belong to normal families and both were in touch with their families. A police team visited their homes to find out whether they have any information about this incident or not," she added.

Head of the village Hasnain Kamal said that the villagers were unaware of the alleged involvement of the two men in the murder. "Both Shiva and Dharmaraj have no criminal history in the village and could be victims of a conspiracy," he said.

Mumbai Police has launched a probe into the killing of the former Maharashtra minister from different angles, including a possible contract killing, business rivalry or threat over a slum rehabilitation project, officials said on Sunday.

They were also verifying a social media post in which an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the murder, police said.

Baba Siddique (66) was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday night. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai where he was declared dead.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Latest LIVE: Wangchuk, 20 others detained for protesting outside Ladakh Bhawan

Don't politicise Baba Siddique's murder, says Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Haryana man arrested for Siddique's murder has a criminal record: Police

Siddique murder case: Families of both accused unaware of work, uncontacted

Maharashtra's desire for change will reflect in poll results: Sharad Pawar

Topics :NCPShiv Sena

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story