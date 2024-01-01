Home / Politics / Under PM Modi, India ascended to greater heights globally, says Manik Saha

Chief Minister Saha said, "Under PM Modi's leadership, India has ascended to greater heights on the global stage, exemplified by its role in the G-20"

Earlier today, Tripura CM also chaired the meeting of all Tripura BJP Social Media Volunteers Meet towards strengthening the party Workers ahead of the LoK Sabha Election
Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Sunday attended PM Modi's 'Man Ki Baat' programme at Booth No. 19, Ward No. 20 in Bardowali Assembly constituency and asserted that Prime Minister's call for 'Bharat Sankalp Yatra' resonates with the quest for the welfare of every citizen.

Dr Saha acknowledged that the transformative power of time and expressed his admiration for the Prime Minister's dedication to eradicating caste-based politics, noting the BJP's recent electoral triumphs in three states where caste played no role.

PM Modi's vision, as articulated by Dr Saha, recognizes four essential 'castes' - the poor, women, youth, and farmers - stressing that the improvement of these segments is paramount for the nation's progress.

Chief Minister Saha lauded PM Modi's special emphasis on women's development and empowerment, citing the mention of their pivotal role in today's 'Man Ki Baat.' Dr Saha also encouraged citizens to engage with the 'Namo' app, praising its potential to showcase innovative works and provide insights into the Prime Minister's vision.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's focus on youth through support for startups, Chief Minister Dr Saha underscored the significance of 'Man Ki Baat,' a monthly program that continues to grow in popularity.

On the occasion, CM Saha also encouraged citizens to engage with the 'Namo' app, praising its potential to showcase innovative works and provide insights into the Prime Minister's vision. Also, the Chief Minister distributed gas connections and Ayushman cards under the Ujjwala Yojana and provided blankets to those in need. Dr Saha urged all citizens to unite in the pursuit of creating a better Agartala, a better Tripura, and ultimately, a better India.

Earlier today, Tripura CM also chaired the meeting of all Tripura BJP Social Media Volunteers Meet towards strengthening the party Workers ahead of the LoK Sabha Election.

