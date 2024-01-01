Home / Politics / Cows, gold rings, treadmill in Nitish's list of assets worth Rs 1.64 crore

Cows, gold rings, treadmill in Nitish's list of assets worth Rs 1.64 crore

The only immovable property that he has is an apartment in Dwarka in New Delhi, which cost him Rs 13.78 lakh in 2004, and is now worth Rs 1.48 crore

Last year, Kumar had declared total assets of Rs 75.53 lakh. A comparison of the two disclosures showed that the jump in the value of assets was primarily due to the rise in the worth of his Delhi apartment | File image of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Press Trust of India Patna

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 6:33 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar owns assets worth Rs 1.64 crore, according to his latest public disclosure.

According to details of the assets of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues posted on the Cabinet Secretariat Department's website on Sunday evening, Kumar has Rs 22,552 in cash, and deposits of Rs 49,202 in different bank accounts.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He also has a Ford Ecosport car worth Rs 11.32 lakh, two gold rings and a silver ring worth Rs 1.28 lakh, and other movable assets such as 13 cows and 10 calfs worth Rs 1.45 lakh, a treadmill, an exercise cycle and a microwave oven.

The only immovable property that he has is an apartment in Dwarka in New Delhi, which cost him Rs 13.78 lakh in 2004, and is now worth Rs 1.48 crore.

Last year, Kumar had declared total assets of Rs 75.53 lakh. A comparison of the two disclosures showed that the jump in the value of assets was primarily due to the rise in the worth of his Delhi apartment.

Kumar's government has made it mandatory for all cabinet ministers to disclose their assets and liabilities on the last day of every calendar year.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav declared a total income of Rs 4.74 lakh for the 2022-23 financial year. His elder brother Tej Pratap, who is also a minister in the state government, has assets worth Rs 3.58 crore.

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Nitish Kumar in soup over his 'birth control lessons' in Bihar Assembly

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold prices dip Rs 220, silver falls Rs 100, trading at Rs 75,700 per kg

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,490, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 79,200

'Awami League has found way to create illusion of multiparty election'

In position, but not ready: Karnataka's political turmoil ahead of LS Polls

Elections in 41 countries in 2024: Impact on world politics, economy

Putin lauds Russian unity in New Year's address as war shadows celebration

After setback in assembly polls, Cong braces for make-or-break in 2024

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nitish KumarBihar governmentAssets

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 6:33 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story