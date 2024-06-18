Home / Politics / Unprecedented mandate for NDA has created history: PM Modi in Varanasi

PM was addressing a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, where he released the Rs 20,000 crore 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi

Modi, Narendra Modi
PM Modi said the first decision of the new government related to farmers and the poor. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Varanasi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 7:10 PM IST
The mandate given by the people in this Lok Sabha election is truly unprecedented and has created history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday on his first visit to his Varanasi constituency after the polls.

He was addressing a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, where he released the Rs 20,000 crore 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for more than 9.26 crore farmers.

Modi said the first decision of the new government related to farmers and the poor.

With the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, Maa Ganga and love of Kashi's people, "I became the country's 'pradhan sevak' for third time," the prime minister said.

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

