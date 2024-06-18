Unprecedented mandate for NDA has created history: PM Modi in Varanasi

The mandate given by the people in this Lok Sabha election is truly unprecedented and has created history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday on his first visit to his Varanasi constituency after the polls.

He was addressing a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, where he released the Rs 20,000 crore 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for more than 9.26 crore farmers.

Modi said the first decision of the new government related to farmers and the poor.

With the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, Maa Ganga and love of Kashi's people, "I became the country's 'pradhan sevak' for third time," the prime minister said.