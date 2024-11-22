Unreliable, chronic liar: BJP's CR Kesavan lashes out at Rahul Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson CR Kesavan on Friday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for demanding the arrest of Gautam Adani following the indictment by a United States (US) court in a bribery case, calling him an "unreliable chronic liar."

Meanwhile, Adani Group has denied charges levelled by the US court as being "baseless."

"Rahul Gandhi is an unreliable chronic liar who rambles and rants about Prime Minister Narendra Modi to distort facts. Gandhi's erratic press conference yesterday was a display of desperation which the people will not believe because it was baseless and bogus. Falsehood is being fabricated. People don't believe Rahul Gandhi because this has been his history in the past. Before I come to that Rahul Gandhi yesterday specifically harped on three things - he talked about corruption, protection and PM Modi," Kesavan said.

The BJP spokesperson said that the UPA government led by the Congress was a colossal of corruption and people rejected it in 2014 because it symbolises corruption. He further accused Congress of spreading "venom" against the Prime Minister.

"The crux of the matter is that from 2004 to 2014, the UPA led by Congress was a colossal of corruption. The people rejected the Congress government in 2014 because it symbolised corruption. Since then, PM Modi has earned the trust of the people by ensuring corruption free inclusive governance. This is why he has been voted into power three consecutive times. Rahul Gandhi knows this and the Congress spread venom because it doesn't know how to deal with the Prime Minister," Kesavan said.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, BJP's Kesavan said that Rahul Gandhi was exposed in the HAL matter that he raised during the previous Lok Sabha elections as the company's revenue has been increased by six times.

"During the 2019 elections, Rahul Gandhi had talked about HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) saying that it was being weakened. He alleged that another corporate company was being favoured and HAL's rights were being snatched away. To this, HAL union workers refused to meet Rahul Gandhi saying that people are underestimating the capacity of HAL and they don't want to be dragged into the slugfest. They know that the issue was being politicised baselessly. Now a report has come out which says that HAL's revenue is six times more than what it was. This is the reality and see how Rahul Gandhi has been exposed," the BJP spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called for Gautam Adani's arrest and said that it is "clear" and "established" that the Adani Group Chairman has broken both American and Indian laws.

"Wherever there is corruption, investigation should be done. But the investigation will begin with Adani. Unless he is arrested, it won't be credible. So, begin it from there. Arrest Adani, interrogate him and then nab whoever is involved. In the end, Narendra Modi's name will come out because BJP's entire funding structure is in his hands. So, even if the PM wants, he can't do anything. In a way, Adani has hijacked the country. India is in Adani's grip," Rahul Gandhi said.

A five-count criminal indictment was unsealed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, charging prominent Indian executives including the Chairman of the Adani Group Gautam Adani by linking them to an alleged bribery and fraud scheme.