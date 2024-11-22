Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Political leaders pay tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav on birth anniversary

Political leaders pay tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav on birth anniversary

UP CM yogi too took to X to pay tribute to the three-time former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on his birth anniversary

Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mulayam Singh Yadav died on October 10, 2022.
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 9:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and political leaders cutting across party lines paid tribute to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary on Friday.

In a post on X, the Samajwadi Party said, "Humble salutations and heartfelt tributes on the birth anniversary of Samajwadi Party founder, former defence minister of the country, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and our ideal 'Padma Vibhushan' Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav ji!"  Adityanath too took to X to pay tribute to the three-time former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on his birth anniversary. 

 

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in his message on X, said, "Hundreds of salutations to the founder of Samajwadi Party and senior politician and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary."  Mulayam Singh Yadav was born on November 22, 1939, in Saifai village. He founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992 and became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time in 1989 and then again in 1989 and 2003. He was also the country's defence minister.

Yadav died on October 10, 2022, and was posthumously awarded Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Lok Sabha elections 2024 result: How is Akhilesh Yadav faring in Kannauj?

LIVE news: Citing 'heightened threats', India cancels more consular camps in Canada

Brazilian Prez reveals alleged plot to poison him amid Bolsonaro indictment

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: India in deep trouble before Lunch break

Trump considers Kevin Warsh for Treasury Secretary, later Fed chairman

Topics :Samajwadi PartyYogi AdityanathMulayam Singh YadavUttar Pradesh governmentUttar Pradesh

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story