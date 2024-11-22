Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NPP asks members not to attend meetings called by Biren Singh govt

The advisory also states that members must seek permission from either the state or national president before making any official statements

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren
The directive comes in the wake of three NPP MLAs attending an NDA meeting convened by Singh. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 6:47 AM IST
The Manipur unit of the National People's Party (NPP) on Thursday instructed its members not to attend any meetings called by the Biren Singh government.

An advisory signed by NPP state president N Kayisii emphasised that the party's national president had officially withdrawn support from the Singh government on November 17.

"Consequently, all NPP members are required to comply with this decision," Kayisii said.

The advisory also states that members must seek permission from either the state or national president before making any official statements or engaging with the media on the matter.

The directive comes in the wake of three NPP MLAs attending an NDA meeting convened by Singh at the CM secretariat on November 18, which likely triggered the party's decision to issue the warning.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 6:47 AM IST

