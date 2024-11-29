US SEC has indicted Adani, but India's SECI has only given favours: Cong

The Congress on Friday accused the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) of favouring the Adani Group, alleging that Adani Green is not suffering one bit even though it is yet to supply a single unit of the contracted 3 gigawatts of electricity to Andhra Pradesh.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Adani Green Energy's solar power project has not supplied a single unit of power to Andhra Pradesh two months after the original schedule to supply 3,000 MW.

"It is amazing that even though it has yet to supply a single unit of the contracted 3 gigawatts of electricity to Andhra Pradeshdespite the alleged ?1,400 crore bribe to secure the contractAdani Green is not suffering one bit, thanks to the Central Government," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Adani will start supplying one-third of the promised amount to Andhra Pradesh seven months late, he said.

"But Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has permitted it to sell the power on power exchanges in the meantime for 40% higher rates. The result: no power for Andhra, profits for Adani Green," Ramesh said.

The US SEC has indicted Adani, but India's SECI has favoured it hugely, he alleged.

Gautam Adani, founder chairman of the ports-to-energy conglomerate, his nephew Sagar, and another key executive have been charged by the US Department of Justice of being part of an alleged scheme to pay USD 265 million bribes to Indian officials to win contracts for the supply of solar electricity that would yield USD 2 billion profit over a 20-year period.

The Adani Group has denied all allegations as baseless.