Uttar Pradesh government Rs 6,000 crore set aside for land acquisition

Major chunk of Rs 5,000 crore would be spent on Bundelkhand land by the proposed Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
In a move to boost planned industrialisation and urbanisation, the Uttar Pradesh government has earmarked nearly Rs 6,000 crore for land acquisition across the state.

The amount would be spent on purchasing land parcels from farmers and landowners in the arid Bundelkhand region. New townships in seven towns—Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Bulandshahar, Agra, Aligarh, Jhansi and Chitrakoot—will also be acquired.

While the major chunk of Rs 5,000 crore would be spent on Bundelkhand land by the proposed Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), the remaining portion of Rs 1,000 crore would be incurred on new townships.

The acquisition is in addition to similar measures being taken by other industrial development authorities and the housing board in other districts, a senior official said.

Meanwhile, UP industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said that the government was toeing the line of ‘reform-perform-transform’ to change the development landscape of the state.

“The state had netted more than 1,000 investment proposals worth Rs 3.75 trillion for Bundelkhand region at the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in February. To accelerate the development journey in the region, the BIDA blueprint has been drawn up,” he added.

A recent UP cabinet meeting had cleared the proposal of injecting Rs 8,000 crore in different industrial development authorities, of which the maximum Rs 5,000 crore would be pumped in for BIDA alone.

An additional Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for new townships, of which Gorakhpur would receive the maximum Rs 400 crore for land acquisition, followed by Agra and Aligarh at Rs 150 crore each.

The Yogi government is planning to develop 100 new townships with the help of private investors to boost economic development and create jobs. 

Earlier this year, the state claimed to have received proposals from almost 450 private investors for the ambitious new townships roadmap.

The new townships would be developed in the periphery of big cities to decongest urban centres and synergise development, economic activities, housing, and job market.

Besides, the state is in the process of rationalising building bylaws to facilitate higher vertical real estate growth.

At the same time, the private investment proposals in the pipeline entail acquisition of about 1,500 acres of land for setting up industrial units across 75 districts.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed UP industrial development authorities to ensure that land acquisition process was completed in a seamless manner.

Topics :Uttar Pradesh governmentLand Acquisition

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

