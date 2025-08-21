Voter Adhikar Yatra resumes in Bihar; Tejashwi says Rahul to join today

The Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar on Thursday resumed after a day-long break, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav informing the public that Rahul Gandhi will be back from Delhi in the afternoon.

Yadav was joined by CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar and Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahni, among others, when the yatra resumed at Sheikhpura district.

"We are grateful to big brother (bade bhai) Rahul Gandhi for having devoted so much of his time for this yatra. He has some pressing engagements relating to vice president's election. He will be joining us in the afternoon", said Yadav.