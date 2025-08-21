Home / Politics / Voter Adhikar Yatra resumes in Bihar; Tejashwi says Rahul to join today

Voter Adhikar Yatra resumes in Bihar; Tejashwi says Rahul to join today

Yadav was joined by CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar and Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahni

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar on Thursday resumed after a day-long break. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Sheikhpura (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
The Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar on Thursday resumed after a day-long break, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav informing the public that Rahul Gandhi will be back from Delhi in the afternoon.

Yadav was joined by CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar and Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahni, among others, when the yatra resumed at Sheikhpura district.

"We are grateful to big brother (bade bhai) Rahul Gandhi for having devoted so much of his time for this yatra. He has some pressing engagements relating to vice president's election. He will be joining us in the afternoon", said Yadav.

Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had flagged off the yatra at Sasaram on Sunday in the presence of leaders like AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

Yadav, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar assembly and the INDIA bloc's de facto chief ministerial candidate, alleged that people's votes were being "stolen" in the name of special intensive revision of electoral rolls and made the crowds chant the slogan "Vote chor, gaddi chhod".

He also charged the Nitish Kumar government in the state with "lacking vision" and "merely copying the ideas of Tejashwi, presenting as its own initiatives all that Tejashwi had promised, be it domicile, waiver of fees on competitive exams' forms or setting up of a Youth Commission".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rahul GandhiBihar Elections 2025Tejashwi YadavCongress

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

