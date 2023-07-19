W Bengal Guv sanctions prosecution of Partha Chatterjee in school job scam

West Bengal Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose has sanctioned prosecution of former state minister Partha Chatterjee in irregularities in the recruitment for school jobs, a Raj Bhavan official said on Wednesday.

Bose accorded his sanction on Tuesday, the official said.

According to rules, the governor and speaker's permission is required to initiate any inquiry against a state minister.

"Since the Governor reads the oath to the ministers, the CBI sought his permission. Bose approved the prosecution on Tuesday," the official told PTI.

Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in July last year in connection with the recruitment scam in government and government-aided schools in the state.

Several administrative officials, MLAs, former officials of the Primary Education Board and Board of Secondary Education and some Trinamool Congress leaders have also been arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam.