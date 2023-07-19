Home / Politics / Oppn alliance to hold 1st meet, discuss strategy for Parl's monsoon session

Oppn alliance to hold 1st meet, discuss strategy for Parl's monsoon session

The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 20 and conclude on August 11

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The first meeting of opposition alliance INDIA will be held on Thursday to chalk out a joint strategy for the monsoon session of Parliament.

Sources said the meeting will be held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

"The meeting has been called to discuss the issues to be taken up in Parliament from day one of the monsoon session," an opposition party leader.

The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 20 and conclude on August 11.

Twenty-six opposition parties on Tuesday formed a coalition --Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)-- to unitedly take on the ruling NDA with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserting that the fight will be "between INDIA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

The strategy to be followed by INDIA opposition grouping in Parliament was a point of discussion at the two-day opposition meeting in Bengaluru that concluded on Tuesday, sources said.

All party leaders unanimously decided to coordinate on issues that they want to take up against the government in Parliament, the sources said.

The 26 parties have a combined strength of about 150 seats in Lok Sabha, as against over 330 of the NDA, and are in power individually or in alliance in Delhi and 10 states.

The 26 opposition parties are --the Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, JD(U), RJD, JMM, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), SP, NC, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, RLD, MDMK, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), VCK, RSP, CPI-ML (Liberation), Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Mani), Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK).

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know

26 opposition parties likely to attend 2-day session to take on BJP

After EC's symbol ruling, Shinde's Shiv Sena faction gets Parliament office

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Nitish not angry, asserts JD(U) prez who accompanied him to Bengaluru

Will meet all groups, communities in violence-hit Manipur: TMC delegation

AIADMK chief Palaniswami accuses DMK's partners of being 'servile'

BJP remembered NDA only after 26 Oppn parties came together: Sena (UBT)

Five-member TMC delegation to visit violence-hit Manipur on Wednesday

Topics :Monsoon session of ParliamentMonsoon sessionParliamentOpposition partiesOpposition

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story