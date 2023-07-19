Home / Politics / Nitish not angry, asserts JD(U) prez who accompanied him to Bengaluru

Nitish not angry, asserts JD(U) prez who accompanied him to Bengaluru

The allusion was to Modi's speech in Bhopal where he had accused NCP chief Sharad Pawar, among others, of nepotism and corruption

Press Trust of India Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', who accompanied Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the trip to Bengaluru, on Wednesday strongly denied reports of the latter's displeasure with the way things went at the opposition meet.

Talking to reporters here, Lalan described as "dushprachar" (canard) of the BJP-led NDA reports of Kumar being unhappy with the acronym 'INDIA' and going into a sulk over not being made convener of the new coalition.

"This is all dushprachar and rumour mongering on the part of the NDA led by the country's honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The name INDIA bore the stamp of approval from all leaders present at the opposition meet", said Lalan.

About the speculations around Nitish Kumar being made the convener, the JD(U) chief said "This was not on the agenda of yesterday's meeting. It may be thought about when the next meeting takes place in Mumbai".

He alleged that BJP leaders like former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi who have claimed that Kumar skipped the press conference because of dissatisfaction over not being made the convener, suffered from 'chhapas rog (craving for publicity)'.

"Nitish Kumar is the sutradhar (driving force) of opposition unity. And a sutradhar never gets angry", asserted Lalan.

He added, "I remember a speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai where he had repeatedly urged people to vote for India. Now, the time has come that people will, indeed vote for INDIA (pun intended) and Modi shall have to make way in deference to public sentiment".

Lalan also claimed that the NDA meeting called by the PM in Delhi on Wednesday was indicative of "desperation".

"This is the first time since Modi has come to power, that an NDA meeting has been called. I can say that as a Lok Sabha member whose party had been a part of the NDA", said the JD(U) president, whose party quit the BJP-led coalition a year ago.

He also mocked the BJP's claim that more than 30 parties were now part of the NDA, saying "over a dozen such political outfits are from the north-east. The entire region accounts for only 23 Lok Sabha seats".

Asked about the PM's jibe at many opposition leaders facing charges of corruption, Lalan said: "he should revisit his own past observations. Whom did he lash out at upon return from Maharashtra and where are those people today".

The allusion was to Modi's speech in Bhopal where he had accused NCP chief Sharad Pawar, among others, of nepotism and corruption.

While Pawar is in the opposition camp, his nephew Ajit Pawar recently broke away and became the Deputy CM of the BJP-led government in Maharashtra. The splinter group includes some others who have been either named in corruption cases or accused of graft by the BJP in the past.

Also Read

As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties

Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers urge Sharad Pawar to keep party united

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

Centre cutting its share in funding education: Bihar FM Vijay Choudhary

Nitish Kumar biggest obstacle for Tejashwi becoming Bihar CM: RJD MLA

Will meet all groups, communities in violence-hit Manipur: TMC delegation

AIADMK chief Palaniswami accuses DMK's partners of being 'servile'

BJP remembered NDA only after 26 Oppn parties came together: Sena (UBT)

Five-member TMC delegation to visit violence-hit Manipur on Wednesday

Oommen Chandy bids adieu to Thiruvananthapuram, remains taken to Kottayam

Topics :Nitish KumarJD (U)BiharBangalore

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story