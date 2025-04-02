Home / Politics / Give more flexibility to states to decide composition of Waqf boards: TDP

Give more flexibility to states to decide composition of Waqf boards: TDP

TDP MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti said the Centre while framing rules to the Act should consider providing flexibility to the states to decide the composition of Waqf boards

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha
The bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act, 1995 to address issues in regulating and managing Waqf properties. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
NDA ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday urged the government to consider providing flexibility to the states to determine the composition of Waqf boards.

Participating in the debate on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha, TDP MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti said the Centre while framing rules to the Act should consider providing flexibility to the states to decide the composition of Waqf boards.

He hoped that the Centre would consider the suggestion of giving flexibility to the state governments with regard to composition of boards in their respective states in the interest of Muslim women, youth and downtrodden.

This step will ensure the TDP's dedication of inclusive growth and welfare of communities, he said.

The bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act, 1995 to address issues in regulating and managing Waqf properties.

Waqf boards oversee 8.7 lakh properties across 9.4 lakh acres in India, valued at Rs 1.2 trillion. The bill proposes removing Section 40 of the Waqf Act, which allows the boards to determine Waqf property status.

These properties have been under utilised for benefit of the community, Tenneti said.

Topics :Waqf BoardLok SabhaTDPNDA

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

