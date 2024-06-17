Water crisis in Delhi sponsored by BJP, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday alleged that the water crisis in Delhi has been "deliberately created" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to keep the people of the national capital thirsty.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh accused the saffron party of hatching a conspiracy against the residents of the national capital.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on the allegations.

"We believe 'pyase ko paani pilane se zyada punya ka kaam nahi hota' and there is no bigger sin than stopping water," said Singh.

"For the last several days, there has been a water crisis in Delhi sponsored by the Bharatiya Janata Party and when I am saying that it is a water crisis sponsored by the Bharatiya Janata Party, I want to tell you that the BJP people want that the people of Delhi do not get water and for this, the BJP people are trying their best to put Delhi in a water crisis by whatever means, whatever conspiracies, whatever methods they can," he alleged.

The AAP leader said Delhi gets water from Haryana and when the BJP-ruled state does not give the required water, it leads to a shortage.

"The production of water is decreasing in Delhi because we are not getting sufficient water from Haryana and this has resulted in a water crisis in Delhi," he added.



Singh said that despite repeated pleas with the Haryana government to give Delhi its rightful share, it is not getting its due.

"We are not asking for the part of water for the people of Haryana, we are asking for Delhi's share of water, you do not want to give that too. Secondly, when we complain to the LG (Delhi), instead of resolving the complaints, the LG keeps issuing his political statements," he added.

The AAP leader claimed the BJP is not working to solve the water problem in Delhi, but to increase the water crisis.

This is a crisis sponsored by the BJP's LG, Haryana government and the BJP. If Delhi starts getting its full share of water, the water problem can be reduced. The Prime Minister, Home Minister and BJP of the country are accountable to the people of Delhi, he said.

Several areas in the national capital have been reeling under a water crisis for weeks with little to no supply and shortage being met by private water tankers.