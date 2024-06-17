Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BJP protests against AAP on water crisis, says Haryana releasing full share

Carrying bottles of dirty water, the BJP protesters raised slogans against the AAP government and smashed matkas' (earthen pitchers) as a mark of protest over water scarcity in the national capital

water crisis, delhi water crisis

At a protest in Geeta Colony, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed that Haryana was releasing Delhi's full share of water into Yamuna | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi BJP leaders and MPs along with party workers on Monday staged demonstrations across Delhi slamming the AAP government over the water crisis in the city.
Carrying bottles of dirty water, the BJP protesters raised slogans against the AAP government and smashed matkas' (earthen pitchers) as a mark of protest over water scarcity in the national capital.
They also alleged that people were getting sick after being forced to drink dirty water from the taps.
At a protest in Geeta Colony, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed that Haryana was releasing Delhi's full share of water into Yamuna.
"This water gets stolen by tanker mafia after it enters Delhi because the ministers and MLAs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party are hand in glove with them," Sachdeva charged.
Party MPs Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Praveen Khandelwal and Yogendra Chandolia also took part in the protests held at different places.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Aam Aadmi Party Delhi Water crisis Water shortage

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon