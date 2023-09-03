What will common man get from one nation-one election concept: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned the rationale behind the 'One nation, One election' concept, wondering what the common man will get from such an arrangement.

"What is important for the country? One Nation One Election Or One Nation One Education (Rich or poor, equal good education for all). One Nation One Treatment (Rich or poor, equal treatment for all)



"What will the common man get from One Nation One Election?" he posted on X in Hindi.

The Centre on Saturday notified an eight-member high-level committee to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

Kejriwal, who will be visiting Haryana's Bhiwani along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for a party programme, also said that like Delhi and Punjab, said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will provide free and world-class education and free power in Haryana too.

A day earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, without naming anyone, had laid emphasis on the BJP government's commitment to self-reliance rather than offering freebies.

"Khattar sahab. We provide free and world class education, free and world class treatment in Delhi. We provide free and 24 hours electricity and water. We have started all these works in Punjab also. And the public is very happy with these facilities. Soon the people of Haryana will also get its benefits," Kejriwal wrote on X in another post in a reference to Khattar's 'freebie' remark.

Haryana will go to polls next year.