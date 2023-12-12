Home / Politics / Who needs 'Money Heist' fiction in India when you have Congress: PM Modi

Who needs 'Money Heist' fiction in India when you have Congress: PM Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 2:37 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invoked a popular crime series to assail the Congress on the recovery of more than Rs 350 crore from premises linked to its MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.

The prime minister made the remarks in reaction to a post on X by the BJP in which it shared a video showing pictures of Sahu with senior Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, and the piles of cash recovered during Income Tax raids on premises linked to the Jharkhand MP.

The BJP captioned the video "Congress presents the Money Heist!" while the series' popular title song plays in the background.

"In India, who needs 'Money Heist' fiction, when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting," the prime minister said in his post.

The cash seizure in the Income Tax department's searches against Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited owned by the family of Sahu -- the Congress' Rajya Sabha MP -- has been calculated at Rs 351 crore and is the "highest-ever" haul in a single action by any probe agency in the country, official sources had said on Sunday.

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

