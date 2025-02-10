Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Will support BJP's Yamuna cleanup so they can take a dip: AAP's Anil Jha

Earlier, on Sunday, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal noted that the primary responsibility of the BJP government, once formed in Delhi, would be to clean the Yamuna River

AAP's winning candidate from the Kirari Assembly constituency, Anil Jha, stated that he intends to play a constructive role in the opposition while supporting initiatives that benefit the public, particularly the BJP's pledge to clean the Yamuna River, and holding the party accountable for its promises.

Speaking about the BJP's recent pledge to clean the Yamuna River, Jha sarcastically added that AAP would lend its support to the ruling party in this endeavour. "We will play the role of a positive opposition. Some BJP leaders have said that they will clean the Yamuna River in 5-7 months and then take a dip in the river. We will also support them so that they can take a dip in the Yamuna River," Jha said.

The AAP leader then urged the BJP to deliver on its promise, adding, "BJP is in power at the Centre, Haryana, UP. So now they should ensure that they clean the Yamuna River in 5-7 months."

Earlier, on Sunday, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal noted that the primary responsibility of the BJP government, once formed in Delhi, would be to clean the Yamuna River.

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the agenda for the BJP government in Delhi and assured that every announcement made by the party would be implemented. "Yesterday Prime Minister Modi set the agenda of the BJP government to be formed in Delhi. The Prime Minister does what he says and yesterday also he said that every announcement will be implemented... Cleaning of Maa Yamuna will be the main responsibility of the BJP government..."Khandelwal said.

Following BJP's "historic" victory, Prime Minister Modi, invoked chants for the sacred Yamuna River while criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the river's pollution.

The PM accused AAP of blaming the people of Haryana for the deteriorating condition of the Yamuna, calling it an insult to the faith of Delhi's people. "The existence of Delhi itself has flourished in the lap of Mother Yamuna. The people of Delhi have been crying after seeing the condition of Yamuna as the AAP-DA in Delhi has insulted this faith. For their failure, such a big accusation has been made on the people of Haryana," PM Modi said.

PM Modi promised that the BJP government would work to make the Yamuna River the "identity of Delhi," pledging to serve "Mother Yamuna" with dedication, no matter how long or difficult the task may be.

"I have pledged during the election campaign that we will make Yamuna the identity of Delhi city. I know that this work is difficult and will take a long time. No matter how much time it takes, no matter how much energy it takes. But if the resolve is strong, then Yamuna's blessings will remain. We will make every effort to serve Mother Yamuna, we will work with full devotion," PM Modi added.

