Home / Politics / Will talk with party heads in states where alliances can be formed: Baghel

Will talk with party heads in states where alliances can be formed: Baghel

Congress formed the five-member NAC earlier this week, with Wasnik as convenor and leaders including ex-Raj CM Gehlot, Baghel, former Union minister Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Prakash as members

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said the high command will hold discussions with leaders of other leaders and explore seat-sharing possibilities before carrying forward talks with the Bloc partners.
ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 1:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A day after the Congress rang in key organisational changes, close on the heels of the party setting up a panel to iron out all thorny issues with partners in the INDIA bloc going into next year's Lok Sabha polls, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said the high command will hold discussions with leaders of other leaders and explore seat-sharing possibilities before carrying forward talks with the Bloc partners.

Speaking to ANI after attending the inaugural meeting of the Congress's National Alliance Committee, of which he is a member, Baghel said, "I attended the inaugural meeting of our National Alliance Committee today alongside Ashok Gehlot, Mukul Wasnik and Mohan Prakash. We will hold discussions with the presidents of those states where we could reach an understanding (on allocation of seats) with like-minded partners. The high command will be briefed about these meetings ahead of further discussions within the INDIA bloc."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The inaugural meeting of the National Alliance Committee was held in the national capital on Saturday.

Congress formed the five-member NAC earlier this week, with Wasnik as convenor and veteran leaders including former Rajasthan CM Gehlot, Baghel, former Union minister Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Prakash as members.

The panel is mandated to hold discussions on potential state-based alliances and seat-sharing deals with other political parties for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

While the INDIA partners came together for their fourth meeting in Delhi on Tuesday, the prickly seat-sharing issue was left unaddressed.

However, fresh from being routed in the key heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, a convergence among all INDIA partners on seat-sharing has become all the more important ahead of the next general elections.

At its fourth meeting on December 19, the Bloc passed a resolution against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the Lok Sabha polls and on the bulk suspension of Opposition MPs from Parliament during the just-concluded Winter Session.

Addressing a joint media briefing after the meeting on Tuesday, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said all partners agreed that the suspension of MPs is undemocratic.

The meeting took place in the backdrop of the escalating war of words between the Centre and the Opposition over the suspension row and ruckus in Parliament over the demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the December 13 security breach incident.

The fourth meeting of the alliance saw the attendance of 28 parties.

Also Read

Salman Khan new 'bald' look leaving fans shocked, speculation of new film

Country facing criticism from whole world over Manipur incident: Khurshid

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Inaugural meeting of Cong's new National Alliance Committee at 11:30 am

'Baghel vs Baghel' fight: BJP fields Bhupesh Baghel's nephew on Patan seat

Uddhav to sound poll bugle with convention, rally in Nashik on Jan 23

People to decide whether I'm patriot or traitor: Simha on security breach

Lives were saved during cyclones due to world-class equipment: RMC Chennai

Whoever elected as WFI chief, job of athletes' to practice: BJP MP Bidhuri

BJP expects 'overwhelming' win in 2024, eyes big boost in vote share

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bhupesh BaghelAshok GehlotIndian National CongressSalman KhurshidLok SabhaUnited Opposition

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story