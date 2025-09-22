Will you give up foreign goods: Kejriwal takes jibe over PM's swadeshi call

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his address to the nation and asked him to use 'swadeshi' before advocating to the public.

Sharing an X post, the AAP leader asked PM Modi if he would give up the alleged foreign goods used by him.

He wrote, "Prime Minister ji, you want the public to use Swadeshi. Will you yourself start using Swadeshi? Will you give up that foreign aeroplane you roam around in every day? Will you give up all the foreign goods you use throughout the day?"

Questioning the American companies operating in India, he said that the public expects action from the Prime Minister. "Will you shut down the four American companies operating in India? Trump is insulting India and Indians every day. Won't you do something too? People expect action from their Prime Minister, not sermons," Kejriwal added. Earlier on Sunday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh launched a scathing attack and criticised PM Modi's advocacy for Swadeshi products and his handling of GST reforms. Alleging hypocrisy in his lifestyle, AAP MP said to ANI, "PM Modi wears glasses from Italy, a watch from Switzerland, uses a phone from America, uses cars from Germany, and is loaded on foreign brands, and yet he tells people to use Swadeshi products."

He further alleged that India continues to import goods worth crores from the US and China, yet PM Modi continues to advocate for the adoption of indigenous products. "It is a matter of regret that the country now faces a Prime Minister who has crippled the economy, broken the back of the common man, and even crippled foreign policy," Singh added. AAP's response comes after the Prime Minister urged citizens to adopt Swadeshi and prioritise Made in India products, as the newly approved Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms come into effect from September 22, the first day of 'Shardiya Navaratri'.