With President Lula's visit, India-Brazil trade ties touch new heights

They also discussed ways to strengthen and diversify trade, including through expansion of the India-Mercosur (Southern Common Market) Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), which currently covers only 450 tariff lines. Officials said the negotiations are in “early days”, with discussions centring around which areas that could be opened up. But all Mercosur members are committed to find ways to enhance trade “because all are very keen on diversification of trade partnerships and also to enhance resilience in our supply chains,” the official said.