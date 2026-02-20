TVK rules out alliance with BJP, alleges Centre pressure, CBI action

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) general secretary for propaganda and policy, Arun Raj, on Friday said that at the party's first conference, Vijay had clearly declared the Bharatiya Janata Party as an ideological opponent.

Speaking to ANI, he said it takes courage to name both the ruling party in the state and the ruling party at the Centre as adversaries. Raj claimed that pressure had been exerted by the Union government, but Vijay's position remained firm, recalling his statement at Mamallapuram that there would be no alliance with communal forces. He said such a stand leaves no room for claims that Vijay has not spoken against the BJP.

"At the first conference, Vijay clearly declared the BJP as an ideological opponent. It takes great courage to openly declare both the ruling party at the state and the ruling party at the Centre as opponents. In many ways, pressure was exerted by the ruling party at the Union level. But the leader's stand is very clear. You know what he said in Mamallapuram. He clearly stated that there will be no alliance with communal forces. No one can give a clearer stand than this. Therefore, it cannot be accepted when people say that he has not spoken against the BJP," Arun Raj said.

Raj further alleged that pressure from the BJP has now intensified through CBI inquiries and film-related issues. Despite this, he said Vijay has reiterated that there will be no alliance with communal forces and questioned what more needed to be clarified. "Now, pressure from the BJP has begun. There are CBI inquiries, film-related issues, and you know what is happening. Despite all these pressures, he has clearly stated that there will be no alliance with communal forces. What more needs to be said?," he added. On alliances, Raj said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had announced that talks would begin on the February 22, but the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMK) joined earlier than expected. He claimed this showed DMK's fear and said it rushed to ally due to the growing public support for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He added that DMK had aligned with a losing party and would face defeat together.

"DMK had said that alliance talks would begin on the 22nd. But suddenly, how did DMDK join earlier? This clearly shows DMK's fear. Unable to tolerate the growing support and public influence of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, they panicked and rushed ahead of their announced schedule to bring in an alliance partner. As I said earlier, they have joined a losing party and will face defeat together," said Raj. Tamil Nadu is set to go to the polls in the first half of this year, with the main contest expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The DMK-led alliance includes parties such as the Indian National Congress, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and others. Meanwhile, the AIADMK is leading the National Democratic Alliance, which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (PMK), the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and other parties.