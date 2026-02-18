Rahul calls AI summit 'disorganised', says Chinese products displayed

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dubbed the AI Summit a "disorganised PR spectacle" and alleged that Chinese products are being showcased there.

"Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased," Gandhi said in a post on X.

The former Congress president's remarks came amid a controversy over Galgotias University allegedly showcasing a robotic dog labelled "Orion" at the AI Summit expo that critics said was actually a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 and not an in-house innovation.

According to sources, Galgotias University has been asked to vacate ts stall at the AI Summit Expo immediately.